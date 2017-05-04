Police

Police Investigate Mischief That Could Cost $90,000

May 4, 2017 401 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Concession 7, Townsend, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at approximately 10:21 a.m., police were contacted by a concerned farmer reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation it was determined that between 2:00 a.m. and 10:21 a.m., unknowns attended the address and released approximately 100 sheep from a secured pen. The animals then entered another area located on the property and began to eat contaminated feed, putting the animals at risk.

The potential loss is estimated at approximately $90,000 dollars.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public, if anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Women Loses $6,000 After Mystery Shopper Scam

May 4, 2017 331

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017 a Brantford woman reported being the victim of a fraud. The…

Read more
Police

City Police Arrest 3 With Dangerous Weapons

May 3, 2017 1245

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at around 6:30 p.m. police received multiple 911 calls in the…

Read more

Leave a Reply