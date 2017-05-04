Police Investigate Mischief That Could Cost $90,000

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Concession 7, Townsend, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at approximately 10:21 a.m., police were contacted by a concerned farmer reporting a mischief.

Through the course of investigation it was determined that between 2:00 a.m. and 10:21 a.m., unknowns attended the address and released approximately 100 sheep from a secured pen. The animals then entered another area located on the property and began to eat contaminated feed, putting the animals at risk.

The potential loss is estimated at approximately $90,000 dollars.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public, if anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

