Women Loses $6,000 After Mystery Shopper Scam

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017 a Brantford woman reported being the victim of a fraud. The victim received a text message about an employment opportunity as a mystery shopper. The victim responded to the text message and telephoned a number provided. The victim spoke to a man named Mr. Rogers who informed the victim that he would send the victim an instruction package including a survey and a cheque. After a couple of days the victim received a package in the mail. The woman was instructed to attend her own bank and cash a cheque for $2,980. The victim was told to keep $500.00 as a payment for her services, and withdraw cash for the remainder of the cheques value. The victim was told to go home and telephone the fraudster when she completed this task. The woman followed the instructions and was advised to spend a small amount of the money to make purchases at the business she was to attend and act as a Mystery Shopper. The victim was told to attend a specific bank and was given a name and account number and told to deposit the remainder of the money into that account. The victim was advised that she was to evaluate the bank regarding customer service and was given questions in her original package that she was to answer as part of her employment duties. The victim was then instructed to attend a local business and make purchases there and evaluate the customer service. The victim completed this job and telephoned the fraudster back. The fraudster instructed her that another package would attend in a day or two for her second assignment. The victim received another package and attended her bank and cashed another cheque of similar value and was instructed to attend a different bank and deposit the account into a different individuals name and account number. Shortly after this the victim who had been checking her bank account transactions realized that the original cheque she had cashed was fraudulent and she was personally responsible for those funds.

The woman fell victim to this scam and lost just under $6,000.00.

PROTECT YOURSELF

There is no profit to be made by this scam, these are fraudulent cheques.

The fraudsters know that when someone attends their bank to cash a cheque there is a

process in which the cheque is cleared. The bank contacts the bank where the cheque was

originally issued in order to clear and confirm the cheque is legit and funds are

approved. This process takes several banking business days.

*To protect yourself never respond to spam messages.

*Do not click on any links or open attachments.

*Research the company name.

*Never cash a cheque for anyone whom you do not know.

*If you wish to cash a cheque, request that the cheque is legitimate and ask for it

to be certified before you release funds.

*If you are concerned with receiving a cheque, speak to your bank about emailed e-

transfers. These types of transactions do not require the same type of hold on funds and

once the amount is transferred into your account it is guaranteed.

*Remember a legitimate employer will never send funds and request a portion of those

funds back and please beware of unsolicited text messages or emails offering

employment.

*If it sounds too good to be true it usually is.

If you have already sent funds and/or your personal information contact the police and your financial institution immediately. If you believe that you have been a VICTIM OF FRAUD and reside in the City of Brantford, contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. If you have received a telephone call however have not been fallen the victim of this fraud again please report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll free at 1-888-495-8501 or http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index.shtm

“Crime Prevention through Education and Awareness”

