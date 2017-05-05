Brant MPP Dave Levac announces retirement in 2018

BRANTFORD- MPP Dave Levac is stepping down. The veteran MPP announced this morning ( Friday, May 5 2017) that he would not seek re-election in June of 2018.

Brant-Brantford-Six Nations MPP Levac will retire from politics in 2018 after 45 years in public service. Dave Levac has been the Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Brant since 1999 and before that was employed by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic

District School Board as an educator. He said this decision is his own personal decision, made independently and without consideration of the provincial political climate. MPP Levac was appointed the Parliamentary Assistant for Community Safety and Correctional Services and Energy and Infrastructure and has served as Chief Government Whip. After being re-elected in 2011 he successfully ran for Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. He was re-elected as Speaker after last year’s Provincial election and has been heralded by most MPPs and political commentators as one of the most effective Speakers in recent memory, presiding with dignity and integrity.

Once the current government completes its mandate in 2018, the Honourable MPP will become the longest serving elected Speaker in Ontario history!

FULL STATEMENT from MPP Dave Levac

“It is with mixed emotion that I announce my decision not to seek re-election as MPP for the riding

of Brant in the June 2018 election.

As I enter a new and exciting chapter in my life, I must take a moment to thank the many people

who have made this part of that journey so memorable, joyous and complete. My retirement from

provincial politics is made knowing some will question or even use my announcement against my

party and my leader. That would be unfortunate and wrong. Nothing could be further from the

truth. Simply put, between my career as an educator and provincial politics, I will be in my 45th

year of public service in 2018.

I thank my family for their graceful patience, support and love during my constant time away from

them, especially my wife Rosemarie. She is my rock! To the staff at the Legislature — you are

amazingly professional and dedicated to the people of Ontario. I couldn’t ask for a better

complement of people. The leadership of the Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Sergeant-at-Arms, table officers,

and department heads is superior and second to none. Thank you to my staff at Queen’s Park and

my Constituency office in Brant, past and present. You have been the loyal, dedicated, front-line

public servants the people have seen day in and day out. I’ve been blessed by your friendship. A

special thank you to my Chief of Staff, Heather Gaukel — you were and are the glue to our team.

You are a bright, thoughtful, professional, strong woman. Thank you.

To my various and many campaign teams and supporters — your dedication and desire to be an

active supporter of the political process has help shape the representative I have been. To my first

campaign manager Rob Campbell: “Thanks for getting the ball rolling Rob!” You started it all. To

my campaign manager for the subsequent four elections, Vince Bucci: “you sir, know your stuff!”

None of what I was able to do would have happened without you. Thank you!

Finally, to the good people of Brant. I have always believed that your trust in me since 1999 was a

reflection of the very kind of community you wanted. I always wanted your voice heard at Queen’s

Park. Over the next year I am remain committed to working hard, along with many others, to build

the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Thank you for the honour and privilege of

being the MPP for Brant.

It’s time to pass the torch!”

Add Your Voice