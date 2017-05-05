GRCA: Flood Watch Remains In Effect For The Grand River Watershed

Flood Message #2: Combined Flood Warning and Flood Watch

Parts of the Grand River watershed placed under Flood Warning; Flood Watch remains in effect for entire watershed

The Grand River watershed has received between 25 and 40 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with parts of the watershed receiving upwards of 100 mm since last Friday. The current forecast is calling for an additional 15-25 mm of rainfall on Friday afternoon, and a further 5-10 mm on Saturday. Ground conditions throughout the watershed are very saturated and have limited ability to absorb precipitation. Flows in rivers and creeks across the watershed have increased in response and will continue to do so through the weekend.

Flood Warning (Action)

Conestogo River – St Jacob Low Level Bridge (1505 Three Bridges Road, Woolwich Township)

The flood co-ordinator for Woolwich Township has been requested to maintain closure of the Low Level Bridge upstream of St. Jacobs at 1505 Three Bridge Road through the weekend, until flows in the Conestogo River recede.

Speed River – Blackbridge Road Bridge / Riverside Park (City of Cambridge)

The flood co-ordinator for the City of Cambridge has been requested to close the Blackbridge Road bridge Friday afternoon in anticipation of flooding forecast to start late Friday evening, and maintain the closure through the weekend. Portions of Riverside Park will also be flooded as a result of this system.

Nith River – New Hamburg / Ayr

Water levels in the Nith River are forecast to rise, peaking in New Hamburg early Saturday morning. Flows through Ayr will peak late Saturday evening. While current forecasts suggest levels may peak slightly below flood levels in New Hamburg and Ayr, flood co-ordinators will be warning residents in the Level 1 flood areas as a precaution.

Brantford

Water levels in the Grand River are expected to rise Friday evening and remain high through the weekend, potentially affecting water and wastewater treatment plant operations. Flows through Brantford are expected to peak Saturday afternoon. Portions of Brant Park may also be affected.

Seasonal Trailer Parks along the Grand River

Low lying trailer parks along the Grand River will be affected. Owners/residents are encouraged to monitor conditions and take appropriate precautions. Flows at Cayuga and Dunnville are expected to peak early Sunday morning and late Sunday afternoon, respectively.

Flood Watch Grand River Watershed

A flood watch remains in effect for the Grand River watershed. River flows will remain high through the weekend and into next week. No major flooding is anticipated at this time. Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected.

The major reservoirs at Belwood, Conestogo, Guelph, Luther, Woolwich, Laurel, and Shades are being used to manage runoff and reduce downstream flooding.

Stay Safe

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with current weather conditions, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

This message will remain in effect until noon on Monday, May 8, 2017. Conditions will be monitored closely throughout the weekend. Updated flood messages will be issued as necessary.

More information:

