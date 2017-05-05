Daily
Indigenous woman missing, Tara Lanea Summer last seen in Toronto

May 5, 2017 23 views

The Niagara Regional Police Service(NRPS)  is looking for a 31 year old aboriginal woman missing in the Toronto area since April 27, 2017

Tara Lanea Summer

Police said Tara Lanea Summer, 31, of Fort Erie was reported missing Thursday, May 4th to Niagara Regional Police.

While residing in Fort Erie , Ms Summer regularly travels to the Greater Toronto area to work at the Woodbine Race Track. She was last seen by a friend in Toronto on April 27th, 2017. Niagara Regional Police Service, and the Toronto Police Service  are both involved in the missing person investigation.

A Face book posting  by her family said  Tara Lanea Summers was last seen catching a bus to Fort Erie from Toronto  but never showed up in Fort Erie. The posting says she  always pays her rent at the beginning of the month but it has not been paid. The posting asks anyone with any information about her to contact  Michael Summers his work 905 871 8931 at the Fort Erie Friendship Centre

Tara is described as a thirty-one year old Aboriginal female. She is approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing one hundred and ten pounds and having a medium complexion.  She has short black hair. Tara Summers is also described as having a tattoo of “Elmo” on her lower middle back, pierced lip ring and piercings in both ears.  Although police are unsure of her clothing description she may be wearing black and white “hi-top” Nike shoes.
The NRPS and Summers Family remain concerned for her well-being.  Summers  routinely contacts her family and this behavior is uncharacteristic.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension 2300 referencing incident 17-37507.

