Six Nations Man Arrested in Police Pursuit to Face Additional Charges

​Further investigation into property related crimes by members of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau, Street Crime Unit has resulted in 10 additional criminal charges being laid against Dillon James MILLER, 27 years of Oshweken.

These charges relate to the theft of a vehicle, arson to a vehicle, and several thefts / damage to vehicles that occurred in the Oakville area during the overnight hours of April 2nd / 3rd 2017.

Additional charges include:

Mischief Under $5000 (3 counts)

Theft Under $5000 (3 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (2 counts)

Theft of Motor Vehicle (1 count)

Arson (1 count)

MILLER remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825 4747 ext 2277, Crime Stoppers “See something, Hear something, Say something” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca or by texting “Tip 201″with your message to 274637 (crimes).

