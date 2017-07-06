Brantford Man Charged For Impaired Driving

On Wednesday Tuesday July 5, 2017 shortly before 7:00 p.m. two citizens called 911 to report a possible impaired driver. One caller advised that a silver Mazda exited the 403 westbound lanes onto Garden Avenue and was weaving from lane to lane almost striking a guard rail. The vehicle was followed onto Garden Avenue and then onto Lynden Road. The Mazda was also observed by another citizen turning onto Brantwood Park Road almost striking a vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. The Mazda was observed striking a curb and then came to a stop on Hackney Ridge. Two citizens also stopped with the accused vehicle and positioned their vehicles in a way that blocked in the accused. Officers attended and had conversation with the male driver. The accused was arrested for impaired driving. The accused provided samples of his breath required by law. The readings were over two times the legal limit. The accused a 59 year old Brantford man is charged with Operate a Motor Vehicle while impaired and Operate a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date. Further the accused licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

