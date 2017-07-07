Brantford Man Charged With Break and Enter

On Tuesday July 4, 2017 shortly after 7:00 p.m. a male broke into the Brantford Transit Office on Darling Street. The suspect was captured on video entering the office area and stealing over $3,000.00 worth of bus cards and passes. The video was shared with Community Patrol Officers. On July 6, 2017 at around 9:00 a.m. an employee from Brantford Transit called police to report a suspicious male at the Lynden Park Mall selling bus tickets at one of the entrance doors at the mall. A Community Patrol Officer attended and observed the male. It can be noted that the suspicious male matched the suspect who was captured on video committing the break and enter at the Brantford Transit on Tuesday. The male was also observed wearing the same style running shoes as the suspect in the video. The accused was arrested for break and enter and found on his possession were over 400 bus passes totaling just over $3,200.00. It is believed that almost all of the stolen passes were recovered.

Daniel Eric MCKINNON, 45 years of age of Brantford is charged with Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.00. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

