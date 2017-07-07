Consultant to First Nations communities, Robin Wortman facing child pornography charges

Works as a consultant to First Nations on energy projects

CALGARY-Calgary Police have added child pornography charges to a list of sexual assault charges a Calgary man who preyed on vulnerable teens is facing after a teenage boy told police he had been given a date rape drug and was sexually assaulted in March .

Robin Adair Wortman, 62, was charged in March with the assault of a 19-year-old male and now has also been charged with assault with a weapon in connection to a second victim.

Police said on March 12, the19-year-old male went to the suspect’s home in the 1000 block of 16 Avenue SW but when he tried to leave, was allegedly chased down the hall by the suspect who was wielding a large knife. The teen was not harmed and Wortman was arrested.

After the arrest a 17-year-old male came forward and told police that he had also been sexually assaulted. Police said they believe the suspect saw the youth was vulnerable and offered him drugs. Police said the teen accepted what he thought was crystal meth, but it is believed he was also given GHB to incapacitate him before he was sexually assaulted, police said.

As Police continued their investigation in late May a third victim came forward. Another 17-year-old boy said he had been confined in the man’s apartment and sexually assaulted in late 2016.

“They’re youth that probably face homelessness and have a variety of different issues surrounding them that have caused them to be vulnerable,” said CPS Sergeant Colleen Bowers of the Child Abuse Unit. “I think it would be fair to infer that he knows how to access vulnerable youth.”

A search warrant was executed on Wortman’s home and evidence was collected and analyzed.

“We believe he used various means to reach out and locate his victims,” said Bowers. “We continue to try to see if there are any more victims and we do encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to please contact us.”

Police have now also charged Wortman with; trafficking of substance, making child pornography, distribute child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, luring, sexual assault, forcible confinement and sexual exploitation.

“It continues to amaze me that this still happens and the children are the ultimate victim and I think people agree with that. When they’re continually victimized, we obviously do everything we can, in our power, to try and locate who these children are. It is upsetting and we have to trust the investigation will bring forward what we need to charge the people that are involved in creating and distributing child pornography,” said Bowers.

Wortman works as a consultant and adviser including as an adviser to the former chief of the Assembly of First Nations Phil Fontaine. He continues to work with First Nations communities as a consultant on energy projects. He is also a former member of the Calgary Homeless Foundation’s board of directors. The board voted him off the board upon learning of the sexual assault charge in March.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Det. Spence at 403-428-5457. Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of sexual assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234

