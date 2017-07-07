Loaded Rifle and over $17,000.00 in Cocaine and Cash Seized

On Sunday July 2, 2017 at around 6:00 p.m. a citizen called 911 to report a disturbance involving approximately 10 persons, some in possession of knives at a home on Port Street. One group of individuals had fled in a white corolla prior to police arriving and another group of persons fled on foot. As Officers investigated the scene on Port Street other Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle. One officer located the vehicle a short distance away on Greenwich Street running, parked and having three occupants inside. While investigating the involvement the occupants had in relation to the disturbance an officer located a loaded 22 calibre rifle, an imitation pistol and a knife in the vehicle. The three occupants were arrested.

The driver, accused #1, Harris Jonathan TALBOT, 19 years of age, of Brantford was charged with Careless Use of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm.

Talbot was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Accused #2 (an occupant in the vehicle), Shyann Nancy NEVES, 18 years of age is also charged with Careless Use of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm.

NEVE was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Accused #3 (an occupant in the vehicle), a 16 year old young person who cannot be named is also charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act with Careless Use of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm. Accused #3 is additionally charged with Firearm Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order, Breach of Probation X4 and Breach of Recognizance X2.

The vehicle was seized and transported to the Brantford Police Station. Members of the Street Crime Unit assisted with the continued investigation and began the process of applying for judicial authorization to search the vehicle for additional evidence.

On Tuesday July 4, 2017 officers were granted authorization by a Justice of the Peace and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Located inside the vehicle and seized were;

-FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE-

Loaded Rifle and over 17,000.00 in Cocaine and Cash Seized

*a 22 calibre rifle with the serial number filed off

*a replica Smith and Wesson handgun pellet pistol

*three rounds of 22 calibre ammunition

*100.72 grams of suspected cocaine with a street value of $10,072.00

*over $7,000.00 in cash

As a result of the search warrant executed on the vehicle and items seized extra charges on the accused are to be added.

Officers learned that Accused #1 had been released from custody and subsequently searched for him in order to arrest him on additional charges. On Thursday July 6, 2017 shortly before 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle hit and run collision on Grey Street (600 block). A vehicle was observed driving erratically through a residential area. The driver was observed by witnesses to lose control, mount a curb onto a sidewalk and slid sideways onto a private laneway running over two children’s bicycles and over a small tree. The vehicle came to a stop at the rear of the parking lot with two flat tires. The driver fled the vehicle on foot. The driver, a 17 year old Brantford youth who cannot be named under the YCJA was observed fleeing from the vehicle and climbing over a tall property fence. Community Patrol Officers attended, searched the area and located the 17 year old driver at an address close by. The driver is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Fail to Stop at a Scene of an Accident and Breach of Probation X3. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

While investigating the hit and run collision an officer observed a male approach the parked vehicle which had been involved in the hit and run collision. The male took off running when approached by an officer. The officer recognized this male as accused #1 Harris TALBOT who was wanted by our service for additional charges stemming from Sundays disturbance. TALBOT was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The following additional charges have been laid on Accused #1, #2 and #3; * Possession of Firearm with Serial Number Removed,

*Possession of a Controlled Substance in schedule I – cocaine,

*Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance – cocaine and

*Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Accused #2 and #3 were already in custody and therefore a judge’s order was sought and the above additional charges were added.

