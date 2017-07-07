Three Arrested for Stabbing Incident on Colborne Street

On Thursday July 6, 2017 at shortly after 5:30 p.m. a citizen called 911 to report a disturbance on Colborne Street. The caller advised that two females and a male were fighting and one female had a knife. A male and female fled the area prior to police arriving. The second female was located sitting on a curb. Next to the female was a bloodied knife. Investigation revealed that the three individuals are known to each other and recently had a falling out. On this day the three individuals found themselves in the same area and a verbal argument quickly escalated to a physical fight where one of the females (accused # 1) took out a knife and stabbed the other female (accused #2) in the shoulder area. The male (accused #3) received a cut on his hand from the blade of the knife. Accused #2 and #3 fled the area. Accused #2 stole accused #1 bicycle before fleeing. Community Patrol Officers attended an address and arrested both accused #2 and accused #3. Accused #2 and accused #3 were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Further Accused #1 was found to have stolen identification on her possession. Accused #3 was found to have two pieces of stolen identification on his possession.

Accused #1, Amy Catherine BAKER, 30 years of age from Brantford is charged with Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon X2, Assault Causing Bodily Harm X2 and Possession of Stolen Property. BAKER was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Accused #2, Sarah-Jane HAWES, 29 years of age from Brantford is charged with Robbery. HAWES was released on a Promise to Appear.

Accused #3, Michael Joseph KASZAROWSKI, 41 years of age is charged with Robbery and Possession of Stolen Property X2. Kaszarowski was held in custody for a bail hearing.

