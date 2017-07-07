Police

Three Arrested for Stabbing Incident on Colborne Street

July 7, 2017 1958 views

On Thursday July 6, 2017 at shortly after 5:30 p.m. a citizen called 911 to report a disturbance on Colborne Street. The caller advised that two females and a male were fighting and one female had a knife. A male and female fled the area prior to police arriving. The second female was located sitting on a curb. Next to the female was a bloodied knife. Investigation revealed that the three individuals are known to each other and recently had a falling out. On this day the three individuals found themselves in the same area and a verbal argument quickly escalated to a physical fight where one of the females (accused # 1) took out a knife and stabbed the other female (accused #2) in the shoulder area. The male (accused #3) received a cut on his hand from the blade of the knife. Accused #2 and #3 fled the area. Accused #2 stole accused #1 bicycle before fleeing. Community Patrol Officers attended an address and arrested both accused #2 and accused #3. Accused #2 and accused #3 were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Further Accused #1 was found to have stolen identification on her possession. Accused #3 was found to have two pieces of stolen identification on his possession.
Accused #1, Amy Catherine BAKER, 30 years of age from Brantford is charged with Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon X2, Assault Causing Bodily Harm X2 and Possession of Stolen Property. BAKER was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Accused #2, Sarah-Jane HAWES, 29 years of age from Brantford is charged with Robbery. HAWES was released on a Promise to Appear.
Accused #3, Michael Joseph KASZAROWSKI, 41 years of age is charged with Robbery and Possession of Stolen Property X2. Kaszarowski was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Loaded Rifle and over $17,000.00 in Cocaine and Cash Seized

July 7, 2017 8072

On Sunday July 2, 2017 at around 6:00 p.m. a citizen called 911 to report a…

Read more
Police

Brantford Man Charged With Break and Enter

July 7, 2017 143

On Tuesday July 4, 2017 shortly after 7:00 p.m. a male broke into the Brantford Transit…

Read more

Leave a Reply