26 Year Old Man Arrested for Trafficking Cocaine and Methamphetamine

On July 7, 2017 at around 12:40 p.m. the Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit arrested a 26 year old Brantford man after several months of investigation relating to illegal drug activity within the City of Brantford.

On July 7, 2017 the Street Crime Unit observed the accused next to his parked vehicle on a west end street in Brantford. Detectives approached the accused and advised him that he was under arrest. The accused fled and a short foot pursuit ensued. The accused was also observed throwing packages of cocaine onto the ground during the pursuit. After a brief struggle with the accused he was arrested. The BPS Canine Unit also attended to ensure all the packages were located. During the investigation and arrest police seized a total of 293 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $29,340.00 and 79.9 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of $11,985.00. Police also seized over $2600.00 in cash.

Bryan Ainsley BETHEL, 26 years of age from North York, Ontario is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (cash). The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

