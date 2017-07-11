Commissioner resigns from inquiry into Missing and murdered Indigenous women Bennett scrambling to save inquiry

By Lynda Powless

OTTAWA – There’s been another setback for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s inquiry. A commissioner has now resigned from the inquiry sending her notice to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Carolyn Bennett Monday.

Marilyn Poitras’ resignation comes shortly after the departure of the commission’s executive director, Michele Moreau, who cited personal reasons for leaving adding to a stream of highly placed staff resignations including the director of communications, director of operations and manager of community relations.

Poitras was named last summer to the highly-anticipated inquiry along with four others. She has worked as an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan since 2009.

In her letter, Poitras said she is unable to continue her position at the inquiry. “I am unable to perform my duties as a commissioner with the process designed in its current structure.” She is the first commissioner to resign from the inquiry. Poitras is a constitutional and Indigenous law expert. and produced a film “7 Minutes ” about Indigenous women who were stalked in Saskatchewan

The departure adds to a rocky path the inquiry has walked for months as it tries to tackle a massive mandate set for it by the Trudeau Liberals. The inquiry is one of the signiture issues in the Prime Minister’s claim that nothing is more important to him than indigenous issues.

The commission has faced critiques from families frustrated at the pace of consultations and communications. Four staffers have resigned in recent months.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said at a press conference Tuesday morning. She has met with the remaining commissioners who continue to “be passionate about their work and are dedicated to ending the violence against Indigenous women and girls” She said she thanked Poitras “for her great work, I am sure she will continue to be a defender of Indigenous issues and continue to seek answers into the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. She made great sacrifices and contributions.”

She is still confident they will be able to move forward despite the resignations and accusations.

The minister, who appeared desperate to salvage the commission said she met with commissions to discuss concerns she has heard about . She said it was a “productive meeting and I can assure the families they are continuing to work diligently and find solutions to end the violence against indigenous women.” She said she was impressed with the commission’s work plan and research plan. “They really do have the vision and values and tools an commitment to get this work done. There is no question there is an issue of communication. They realize they have to do a better job of communicating their work. Successful commissions bring Canadians with them as they go. That has not been done to date. The commissioner admitted this weakness in her open letter not its really important to realize those commitments and get the work done,” she said.

In her resignation Poitras said she could not do her work under the current process undertaken by the commission.

Bennett said the commission if totally independent when questioned on its process. “It’s their decision to make, in terms of find the process that will help them achieve their mandate, within the terms of reference of their commission given by our government.”

She said she took concerns of a lack of communication to the meeting Monday. “As I said I was impressed with the plan., it’s just that people don’t know about it. About the work on policing.” She said there is a lot of “misinformation which means communications needs to be improved.” She said the work is “intense. The family pressure is intense.”

She said the commission assured her they will deliver their interim report in November. She said there has been a lot of research around previous 40 to 50 reports.

“They are building on previous work. They actually have to look at previous work and report to us in November about what they have learned and what we can do right now. Like the Human Rights Watch asked for transportation on the Highway of Tears, there are things we (government) are moving on.”

Bennett said communications has to be “stronger, as they let people know the work they are doing.”

Bennett would not commit to adding a replacement commissioner saying it is a conversation government will have. But she said the commissioners felt they are prepared to go forward. She said the chief commissioner herself has Metis roots in the Red River Valley and there are a lot of Metis employees on the commission. But she said it is ultimately up to government to decide, in consultation, what the next step will be in appointing a new commissioner.

Bennett said families have been calling her and she has met with some families. “There is a feeling that this is a chance in a lifetime. We need to get this work done and families need to be listened to. That people have waited 30 years for answers. That people want this to continue. I will meet with some of the families, but we will continue to listen and watch.

Marilyn Poitras, one of five commissioners named by the Liberal government last summer to examine the root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls, explained her decision in a letter to Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It is clear to me that I am unable to perform my duties as a commissioner with the process designed in its current structure,”

the letter said, noting she will step aside as of July 15.

Poitras’ decision is further evidence “the whole inquiry is in jeopardy,” said Sheila North Wilson, a grand chief of an organization representing First Nations in northern Manitoba.

“I maintain that the chief commissioner needs to resign to restore any kind of faith among the families and survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women,” she said. “We shouldn’t be worried about delays. We should be worried about getting the process right.”

In a statement Tuesday, lead commissioner Marion Buller thanked Poitras for her contributions, adding she wants to reassure the public the commission remains focused on its “tremendously important work.”

“This is a challenging mission and we owe it to you, families, survivors and families of the heart to meet every challenge head on and to persevere for the spirits of those who have been lost and stolen,” she said.

Last week, Buller also defended the inquiry’s work while speaking in Vancouver, saying the commission had to build a process from scratch with a tight deadline to file its final report.

“Things are not drifting. We have to put this in the right context. We started on Sept. 1, four commissioners and myself and a piece of paper, our terms of reference. In eight months, we hired staff, we opened offices, we put life to our terms of reference and we held our first hearing,” Marion Buller said.

“In my view, that’s lightning speed.”

Buller also said she would not step down despite calls for a complete reset on the inquiry process.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the AFN is very concerned.

“Our first thoughts are for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and how this affects them and their path to healing and justice,” said National Chief Bellegarde in a statement released Tuesday.

“We’re very concerned about this resignation because the work of the National Inquiry is too important and we want to see it succeed for the families. The AFN has made many offers to help the Inquiry connect with all those affected by this tragedy because a ‘families first’ approach is essential to the Inquiry’s success. As part of that effort, we’ve invited the Commissioners to speak at our upcoming AFN Annual General Assembly to share information, and we anticipate a positive response. Many of those gathered at the Assembly – Elders, youth, women and leaders – have been directly affected by this issue and will welcome this information. This resignation is regrettable but we thank Marilyn Poitras for her contributions.”

The agenda for the Assembly of First Nations 38th Annual General Assembly is being confirmed. The AFN Annual General Assembly takes place in Regina, Saskatchewan July 25 – 27 at the Evraz Place.

The federal government gave the commissioners a budget of about $53.9 million and asked them to complete their work by the end of 2018, with an interim report expected this November.

Buller has already indicated more time and funding will be required

