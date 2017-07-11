OPP STREET CRIME UNIT CHARGE MALE WITH DRUG RELATED OFFENCES

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand /Norfolk County Street Crime Unit has charged a 25-year-old male, with drug related offences after conducting an investigation at a Cedar Street, Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Friday, July 7, 2017 at approximately 10:43 p.m., members of the Haldimand/Norfolk Street Crime Unit were on patrol in the area of Cedar Street when a male attracted the officer’s attention. The male was stopped by police and investigated.

While taking the male into custody he fled on foot and then became engaged in a physical confrontation with the officer. He was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

As result of the investigation, police seized a quantity of illicit drugs.

Charged with fail to comply with recognizance, resist peace officer, escape lawful custody, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Cocaine is 25-year-old Steven HILL of Haldimand County, Ontario.

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

