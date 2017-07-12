Local News

Barbeque to spark interest in saving energy

July 12, 2017 55 views
Organizers of the barbeque hope more will sign up. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer The First Nation Conservation Program held a barbeque at Veterans Park on Friday to help promote a program that is trying to lower energy costs for houses on Six Nations. “I think the biggest thing people cant believe is that it’s all done for free.” said Linda Porter. At the barbeque a total of 20 people signed up according to Porter with about 30 other applications handed out. But despite the barbeque and other events Porter says the most effective way that people have heard about the program is word of mouth. “They see their neighbours getting new appliances and then they ask questions and it will eventually lead them back to our website to get them signed up.” said Porter. The program is aiming to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Hoe down at Burtch
Local News

Hoe down on the Burtch coming after SNEC posts no trespassing sign

July 12, 2017 76

The HOE DOWN and pot luck, is being held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m.…

Read more
Local News

Watch for signs of Human Trafficking

July 12, 2017 85

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Director of Ontario’s Anti-Trafficking Program Jennifer Richardson spoke to the Six…

Read more