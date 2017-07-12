Canadian astronaut to be next Governor General

A Canadian astronaut will be Canada’s next Governor the CBC has reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement Thursday that Julie Payette, the 53 year old from Montreal, will be named the 29th governor general. As governor general Payette will receive a $290,660 salary and an official residence at Rideau Hall.

Sources say Trudeau informed the Queen during an audience with her last week of his recommendation to the post. Current Gov. Gen. David Johnston’s term expires in September. The term was extended by Stephen Harper by two years ahead of the 2015 federal election. Payette is an engineer born in Montreal, Payette , speaks six languages, was selected as a Canadian astronaut in June 1992, from over 5,000 applicants , has made two space shuttle flights and is the first Canadian on the International Space Station. She finished her term as an astronaut in 2013 and became chief operating officer of the Montreal Science Centre (until 2016) and vice-president of the Canada Lands Company.

The viceregal job rotates between anglophones and francophones. The appointment comes on the heels of the Liberal Party aboriginal caucus announcing it had hopes the Prime Minister would appoint Canada’s first indigenous Governor General . The position is largely ceremonial, but the governor general also serves as the commander-in-chief of Canadin’sArmed Forces and represents Canada . The position also has the responsibility to ensure that Canada has a prime minister, a stable government and functioning Parliament.

Johnston is currently on a visit to China, and is expected to have an audience with the Queen next week when he travels to the U.K. for Canada 150 events, likely marking the last time he will sit face-to-face with the monarch he represents. In his farewell speech on Canada Day, Johnston said he has learned much in his seven years on the job. “These are challenging but exciting times,” he said. “And together we can show the world what a great country looks like. To me it looks like Canada, a country that strives, always, to be smarter and more caring — to do better, together.” With The Canadian Press files

