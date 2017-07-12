Local News

Ganohkwasra and Indspire get donation boost

July 12, 2017 58 views
001 the cheque was for $3,100 for our Drive4WE event to be split between Indspire and Ganohkwasra.From left to right: Tim Barker, Rob Phillips (Heaslip Ford), Alex Dennis (Heaslip Ford), Shawndel Bachmann (Heaslip Ford), Marcia Lewis, Madeline Staats (Ganohkwasra), Michelle Bomberry (Indspire), Tommie Laforme (Indspire), Patti Zadanyi, Sarah Compton, Shaun McMahon. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer HAGERSVILLE-Two Six Nations organizations are getting a big boost thanks to the Druve4We Event that took place on May 13th. Ganohkwasra and Indspire are both receiving $1,550 from the event. For Madeline Staats this donation couldn’t be a bigger boost for the women’s center. “It means a lot because we are a government funding facility. So we run on funding for our facility so all of our counselors and family depend on that.” said Staats. The total amount that was raised was $3100, and Rod Phillips the Vice President of Sales for Hagersville Ford says this was the most money they’ve ever raised. “We managed to have 155 test drives on May the 13th, to raise the $3,100 to support these two wonderful organizations. They were…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
