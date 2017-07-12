Local News
Hoe down on the Burtch coming after SNEC posts no trespassing sign

July 12, 2017 76 views

The HOE DOWN and pot luck, is being held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. Bring your own hoe and boots. By Lynda Powless Editor Over 50 Six Nations people turned out to a picnic on the former Burtch Institute property Monday night in support of Haudenoaunee land rights. The impromtu gathering organized by a group of Six Nations women, all identifing as “Jane Doe” saw a picnic styled discussion held at the controversial property as cars lined the driveway. The move came after Six Nations Band council posted a no trespassing sign on the property last week in wake of a temporary court injunction that ordered Kris Hill, a local Six Nations woman farming the property on a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council lease, to stay off the property. Six Nations…

