Hoe down on the Burtch coming after SNEC posts no trespassing sign

The HOE DOWN and pot luck, is being held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. Bring your own hoe and boots. By Lynda Powless Editor Over 50 Six Nations people turned out to a picnic on the former Burtch Institute property Monday night in support of Haudenoaunee land rights. The impromtu gathering organized by a group of Six Nations women, all identifing as “Jane Doe” saw a picnic styled discussion held at the controversial property as cars lined the driveway. The move came after Six Nations Band council posted a no trespassing sign on the property last week in wake of a temporary court injunction that ordered Kris Hill, a local Six Nations woman farming the property on a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council lease, to stay off the property. Six Nations…



