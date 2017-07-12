Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation Partner with OPSEU

Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation Chief R. Stacey Laforme has signed an agreement with the President of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) to partner to “ensure justice for First Nations.””This partnership recognizes the sovereignty and Treaty rights of all First Nations communities,” says Mississaugas of the New Credit Chief R. Stacey Laforme. “Through its actions, OPSEU has proven itself as a respectful partner to First Nations communities and we’ll be proud to work with them.”The agreement commits the First Nation and the union to work together to enact the 94 Calls to Action contained in the Truth and Reconciliation Report and to uphold the principles included in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples(UNDRIP).”This partnership is historic, but it’s not out of the blue. We’ve been working…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice