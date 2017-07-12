Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation Partner with OPSEU

Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation Chief R. Stacey Laforme has signed an agreement with the President of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) to partner to “ensure justice for First Nations.””This partnership recognizes the sovereignty and Treaty rights of all First Nations communities,” says Mississaugas of the New Credit Chief R. Stacey Laforme. “Through its actions, OPSEU has proven itself as a respectful partner to First Nations communities and we’ll be proud to work with them.”The agreement commits the First Nation and the union to work together to enact the 94 Calls to Action contained in the Truth and Reconciliation Report and to uphold the principles included in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples(UNDRIP).”This partnership is historic, but it’s not out of the blue. We’ve been working…
Related Posts
Hoe down on the Burtch coming after SNEC posts no trespassing sign
July 12, 2017 76
The HOE DOWN and pot luck, is being held Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2 p.m.…
Watch for signs of Human Trafficking
July 12, 2017 85
By Chris Pimentel Writer The Director of Ontario’s Anti-Trafficking Program Jennifer Richardson spoke to the Six…