Town house unit being built SN Public Works Gets $1.4 million Boost from Economic Development Trust

July 12, 2017 60 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer Two weeks after the Six Nations Economic Development Trust (SNEDT) deadline for approved projects passed trustees approved a $1.4 million Six Nations Public Works proposal that will enable a housing project to get started. “The reality is, if we didn’t get this funding there was talk that we might have stopped the project altogether.” said Director of Public Works, Michael Montour. Six Nations Public works had secured $1.42 million in funding from Canada Mortgage and Housing (CMHC) to building a five unit townhouse in Ohsweken. But they didn’t have the money to build a road to it… or bring in utilities. That is until the Six Nations Economic Development Trust (SNEDT) decided to forgo its deadline policy and approve the funds. In early February the SNEDT…

