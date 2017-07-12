Watch for signs of Human Trafficking

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Director of Ontario’s Anti-Trafficking Program Jennifer Richardson spoke to the Six Nations Justice program on Thursday and brought her first-hand experience to help educate people that human trafficking does take place in their community. “I think being someone who had the indicators, seen the indicators, been victimized in that way I can see the pattern occurring. I can see the subtle differences that probably other workers could not identify. Something like body language, or even the language. It’s not something you would know unless you were involved.” said Richardson. At the age of 13 she was abducted, and for a three-year period, she was moved around the United States and Canada before finally being rescued by police in Montreal. While the age of 13 would…
