The world of education is coming to Six Nations

By Chris Pimentel Writer Over 3,000 Indigenous educators will be coming to Chiefswood Park on July 24th to celebrate the opening ceremonies of the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education (WIPCE) because of the flooding of the Toronto Islands. However, the change of location will come at a cost for the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). At the June 27th Council meeting, the SNEC approved a $10,000 contribution to cover the travel costs for people that have to bus from Toronto. Councillor Sherri Lynn-Pierce said during the Council meeting that she wanted to make sure that the Elected Council Logo is visible if they are going to make that donation. “I think that everything that we’ve been donating that we’d have our logo visible so we can be acknowledged for…
