Brantford Police Reports July 13, 2017

Type: Domestic Assault

Location: 100 Block West St.

Brantford Police Service responded to a domestic disturbance on July 12, 2017 at approximately 7:30 AM. A 26 year old female was subsequently arrested for assaulting her common law partner.

The couple was in the midst of moving from their residence when they argued over property. The accused female damaged property belonging to the victim. The victim walked to a different area within the residence and was followed by the accused. The accused punched, kicked, and bit the victim several times. While assaulting the victim, the accused yelled out continually “I want him dead”.

Korrina Shantal OSBORN has been charged with assault, mischief under $5000, and uttering threats. She has been held for a Bail Hearing.

Type: Domestic Assault

Location: 400 Block of Colborne St.

Brantford Police Service were contacted on July 12, 2017 by a citizen at approximately 11:26 AM. A male was observed assaulting a female who appeared to be running away from him. The incident occurred on Colborne St.

On two occasions the male was observed grabbing the female by her hair and shirt. Police located the couple, who have been together for approximately four years, and arrested the male.

Alan Grant Porter of Colborne St., 32 years of age, has been charged with assault. He has been held for a bail Hearing.

Type: Domestic Assault

Location: 100 Block Market St. S.

On July 12, 2017 at approximately 5:50 PM Brantford Police Service responded to a disturbance between a male and female. The couple were located and both displayed injuries the result of being assaulted.

Investigation revealed that an altercation started within a residence and continued as the couple walked near the river in a green space. Both the male and the female declined to provide statements to police, however it was determined that the female was punched and pushed onto the ground by the male, and the male was pushed, punched, and bit by the female.

Emily Tammy Elizabeth Bonneau, 23 years of age, of Walnut St. and Darrin Kyle Deane-Nicholson, 28 years of age, of Market St. were both charged with assault and held for a Bail Hearing.

