Brantford Police Searching For Pellet Gun Assaulter

Brantford Police Service is investigating separate incidents where persons have been struck by what is believed to be BB pellets.

On Friday July 7, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM a twenty four year old female was driving her vehicle eastbound on Colborne St. in the area of Brock St. Her driver’s side window was down. While driving, an unknown object struck the left side of her face. The female stopped her vehicle a short distance away and noted she was cut on her cheek. She subsequently located a small silver pellet within her car. She did not require medical attention.

Brantford Police Service officers attended the area, searching for witnesses or evidence, but were met with negative results.

On Tuesday July 11, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM a thirty one year old male and his friends were in a wooded area south of Mary St. While seated speaking with his friends, the male heard the sound described as a pop, and immediately felt that sharp or hot had struck his left ear. The group searched the area, but did not locate anyone. The male attended hospital where he has received treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

“Crime Prevention through Education and Awareness”

Add Your Voice