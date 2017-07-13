NEWS ALERT: Second Women Charged In Murder Case of Missing man

Updated 6:30 p.m Thursday, July 13 2017

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police have charged a second woman in the murder of Douglas Hill who has been missing since June.

Police charged Holly Martin , 35, of Brantford with accessory after the fact to murder Wednesday (July 12) evening.

Martin is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date.

Police also charged a 17 year old woman Wednesday with second degree murder. she will appear in Brantford at a later date.

Police have been unable to locate Hill but said the charges are a result of information received during their investigation.

“As a result of investigation, information has caused investigators to classify this as a homicide.,” a press statement said.

“Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation. I am urging anyone with any information, no matter how trivial, to contact Six Nations Police. As a community, we need to bring some closure to the family of Douglas Hill” Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said in a statement.

OPP Const., Ed Sanchuk told Turtle Island News “Our main goal is to find Douglas Hill today and bring closure to his family and hold those who did this responsible.

“We’ve had such great support from the community and received a lot of information from people in the community that we have officers looking everywhere. Including Brant County and Haldimand County.”

“If anyone has any more information we ask them to contact the Six Nations Police”

OPP and Six Nations Police were searching bushes in the Seneca Road and Fifth Line area again today (Thursday, July 13 2017).

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation and are still seeking the public’s assistance with locating 48-year-old Douglas Hill. He is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-five, weighing approximately 167 pounds. He has a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail, is known to wear prescription sunglasses and has facial hair with a visible tattoo of a feather on his right cheek.

He was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. His whereabouts is currently unknown.

Investigators are urging anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

