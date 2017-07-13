Police

NEW ALERT: Second Women Charged In Murder Case Of Missing Man

July 13, 2017 4539 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER –  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police   have charged a second woman in the  murder of  Douglas Hill who has been missing  since June.

Police charged Holly Martin , 35, of Brantford  with accessory after the fact to murder Wednesday (July 12) evening.

Martin is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford  at a later date.

Police  also charged a 17 year old woman Wednesday with second degree murder. she will appear in Brantford at a later date.

Police have been unable to locate Hill  but said the charges are a result of  information received during their investigation.

“As a result of investigation, information has caused investigators to classify this as a homicide.,” a press statement said.

“Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation.  I am urging anyone with any information, no matter how trivial, to contact Six Nations Police.  As a community, we need to bring some closure to the family of Douglas Hill”  Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said in a statement.

Six Nations Police and OPP tacitical units were stationed on Seneca Road Tuesday night between Fifth and Fourth Lines. They had been walking along the roadway and in the bushline. Police refuses to comment on their investigation. (Photos by Chris Pimentel)

Six Nations Police and OPP tactical units were stationed on Seneca Road in late June between Fifth and Fourth Lines. They had been walking along the roadway and in the bush line investigating the whereabouts of the Douglas Hill . (Photos by Chris Pimentel)

OPP and Six Nations Police searched a Mohawk Road and Third Line home as part of their investigation into a missing Brantford man. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation and are still seeking the public’s assistance with locating 48-year-old Douglas Hill. He is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-five, weighing approximately 167 pounds. He has a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail, is known to wear prescription sunglasses and has facial hair with a visible tattoo of a feather on his right cheek. 

He was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. His whereabouts is currently unknown. 

Investigators are urging anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

 

 

