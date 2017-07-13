NEW ALERT: Second Women Charged In Murder Case Of Missing Man

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police have charged a second woman in the murder of Douglas Hill who has been missing since June.

Police charged Holly Martin , 35, of Brantford with accessory after the fact to murder Wednesday (July 12) evening.

Martin is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date.

Police also charged a 17 year old woman Wednesday with second degree murder. she will appear in Brantford at a later date.

Police have been unable to locate Hill but said the charges are a result of information received during their investigation.

“As a result of investigation, information has caused investigators to classify this as a homicide.,” a press statement said.

“Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation. I am urging anyone with any information, no matter how trivial, to contact Six Nations Police. As a community, we need to bring some closure to the family of Douglas Hill” Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said in a statement.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service are continuing their investigation and are still seeking the public’s assistance with locating 48-year-old Douglas Hill. He is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-five, weighing approximately 167 pounds. He has a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail, is known to wear prescription sunglasses and has facial hair with a visible tattoo of a feather on his right cheek.

He was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. His whereabouts is currently unknown.

Investigators are urging anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

