Posted 5:55 p.m.

Six Nations Police have Chiefswood Road at Highway 54 blocked off after a four car accident hit shortly before 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday, July 13 2017). Four cars show varying degrees of damage at least one person is being sent to hospital. The accident is blocking the roadway and Six Nations Fire was dispatched when one of the vehicles began leaking. Fire has doused the liquid. Traffic has been lined up to the bridge and at times over the bridge. (Photo by Lynda Powless)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page