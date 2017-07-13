Six Nations woman charged with murder in disappearance of Brantford man

Police asking for assistance in locating missing Brantford man

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-A 17-year-old Six Nations teen has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with a missing Brantford man .

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police Service said they are still seeking the assistance of the public in locating Douglas Hill ,a missing 48-year-old male.

Hill is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-five, weighing approximately 167 pounds. He has a thin build, long dark hair in a ponytail, is known to wear prescription sunglasses and has facial hair with a visible tattoo of a feather on his right cheek.

He was last seen on Six Nations of The Grand River Territory on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. His whereabouts is currently unknown.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police Service are currently on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory conducting further investigation.

As a result of investigation, information has caused investigators to classify this as a homicide.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, police arrested and charged a 17-year-old female with second degree murder, contrary to section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. She is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date to answer to the charge.

“The Six Nations Police Service would like to thank all of our media and police partners that assisted with this investigation. This matter was brought to a successful conclusion as a direct result of information that was received by members of the public and I would personally like to thank our residents for their assistance.” comments Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone that may have information surrounding this incident and are being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

