Police Searching For Wanted Six Nations Man

On Sunday June 11th, 2017, at 3:05 A.M., the Six Nations Police received a report of an assault which had taken place at 2272 5th Line Road in Ohsweken.

The victim reported to responding officers that he heard pounding on his door and when he opened it, he was struck and shoved to the ground outside by three males. The victim was assaulted further and was struck with an object several times. A relative of the victim intervened and the three males fled the scene in a truck.

Six Nations Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 34 year old, Burt John CARTER of Ohsweken. CARTER is charged with Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Anyone with information about this incident or this accused person is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca to be eligible for a cash reward.

Add Your Voice