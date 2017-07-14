Police

Police Searching For Wanted Six Nations Man

July 14, 2017 2807 views

On  Sunday June 11th, 2017, at 3:05 A.M., the Six Nations Police received a report  of  an  assault  which  had  taken  place  at 2272 5th Line Road in Ohsweken.

 

The  victim  reported  to responding officers that he heard pounding on his door  and when he opened it, he was struck and shoved to the ground outside by  three  males.  The  victim was assaulted further and was struck with an object  several  times.  A  relative of the victim intervened and the three males fled the scene in a truck.

 

Six  Nations  Police  have obtained an arrest warrant for 34 year old, Burt John  CARTER of Ohsweken.  CARTER is charged with Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

 

Anyone with information about this incident or this accused person is asked to  please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca to be eligible for a cash reward.

