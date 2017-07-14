Daily
National News

Walmart pulls onesie after complaints garment was offensive to Indigenous people

July 14, 2017 638 views

TORONTO-Walmart Canada says it is pulling a onesie off its shelves after receiving complaints that said the garment was offensive to Indigenous people.

The onesie had the phrase “I Still Live With My Parents” written on it with illustrations of teepees and an arrow.

Walmart Canada says the graphic on the item does not represent its beliefs and has no place in its stores.

Some people took to Twitter saying the garment was offensive because Indigenous children disproportionately go to foster care.

Others suggested it was insensitive given Canada’s history with  residential schools.

Anika Malik, a spokeswoman for Walmart, says the company apologizes for any unintended offence.

datscal @calwhitejr

Hey @Walmart Have you heard of  ?  maybe ? This is sooooo inapropriate on soooo many levels  https://twitter.com/gindaanis/status/885559523360071680 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Aboriginal groups pull out of premiers meeting: AFN official 

July 14, 2017 62

EDMONTON _ An Ontario chief says three national Indigenous groups have told Alberta Premier Rachel Notley…

Read more
Daily

Family of indigenous Ontario woman who died in custody speaks out

July 14, 2017 72

By Michelle McQuigge   THE CANADIAN PRESS   The family of a First Nations woman who…

Read more

Leave a Reply