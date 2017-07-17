BRANT OPP STOP VEHICLE FOR STUNT DRIVING ARREST DRIVER FOR OVER 80

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – The County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with stunt driving and operate a motor vehicle over 80 after police stopped a motor vehicle Erie Avenue just inside the City of Brantford, Ontario.

On 07 July 2017 police observed a 2007 Hyundai vehicle that appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed on Erie Avenue in the City of Brantford. The vehicle recorded a reading on radar of more than the posted speed limit of 50 km/h. Upon stopping the vehicle the investigation revealed that the driver had consumed alcohol.

Police have charged 20 year-old Devan MARTIN from Hamilton, Ontario with stunt driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario and driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition. The minimum fine for Stunt driving, if convicted is $2,000 and an automatic drivers licence suspension for 7 days.

Aggressive and Impaired driving are two of the “Big Four” driving behaviours that contribute to road fatalities in Ontario and that the OPP targets as part of its Provincial Traffic Safety Program (PTSP), in their efforts to save lives.

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

