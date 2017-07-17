Daily
National News

Charge laid after grisly discovery of body on Manitoba First Nation

July 17, 2017 96 views

ROBLIN, Man. _ A murder charge has been laid after the discovery of a man’s body earlier this month on a western Manitoba First Nation.

 

RCMP at Roblin say the remains were found July 1 on Tootinaowaziibeng First Nation.

 

The man has been identified as a 44-year-old resident of the reserve, although his name has not been released.

 

Police say an investigation determined he died June 21 of this year and that he had not been reported missing.

 

Rylan McKay, a 23-year-old reserve resident, is charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court today.

 

Mounties say McKay and the alleged victim were known to each other.

