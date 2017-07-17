Police

Six Nations Paramedic Dragged By Vehicle

July 17, 2017 1550 views

On  Sunday,  July  16th,  2017, at 4:00 A.M., Six Nations Police received a request  for assistance from Six Nations Ambulance.  The Ambulance had been dispatched  to  a  report  of  an  unconscious male in an SUV, near the Six Nations Library.

 

Prior  to  police arriving, paramedics found a beige SUV in the parking lot of  the  library.   An  unconscious  male  was  in  the  drivers  seat.  As paramedics  were  attending  to the male he regained consciousness, put the vehicle  in gear and sped away.  In the process he struck the ambulance.  A paramedic  that  had been standing next to the open drivers door of the SUV got  caught  on the door and was dragged a short distance before being able to jump to safety.

 

The  suspect  drove  over  the  lawn  of  the library onto Chiefswood Road, travelling northbound.  A southbound police unit responding to the call met an  SUV  travelling northbound on Chiefswood Road.  The suspect vehicle was believed to have  turned eastbound onto 5th Line Road.

 

Paramedics saw a female at the vehicle when they first arrived at scene but she fled on foot.

 

This incident is still under investigation.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the Six Nations Police Service or CRIMESTOPPERS.

