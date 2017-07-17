Six Nations Paramedic Dragged By Vehicle

On Sunday, July 16th, 2017, at 4:00 A.M., Six Nations Police received a request for assistance from Six Nations Ambulance. The Ambulance had been dispatched to a report of an unconscious male in an SUV, near the Six Nations Library.

Prior to police arriving, paramedics found a beige SUV in the parking lot of the library. An unconscious male was in the drivers seat. As paramedics were attending to the male he regained consciousness, put the vehicle in gear and sped away. In the process he struck the ambulance. A paramedic that had been standing next to the open drivers door of the SUV got caught on the door and was dragged a short distance before being able to jump to safety.

The suspect drove over the lawn of the library onto Chiefswood Road, travelling northbound. A southbound police unit responding to the call met an SUV travelling northbound on Chiefswood Road. The suspect vehicle was believed to have turned eastbound onto 5th Line Road.

Paramedics saw a female at the vehicle when they first arrived at scene but she fled on foot.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Six Nations Police Service or CRIMESTOPPERS.

