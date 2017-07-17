Six Nations police called to band office sign goes up evicting elected council

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-Six Nations police were called to the Six Nations Band office at about 2 p.m. today when signs evicting the band council were posted on the front yard. The signs accused the band council of “treason” for seeking to evict a Six Nations woman farming the community’s Burtch property from the lands. Kris Hill holds a lease from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council. Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill and her council have refused to recognize the lease and received a temporary court injunction barring everyone from the property including John and Jane Doe. Six Nations Police are investigating the mischief. (Photo by Jim C Powless, Turtle Island News)…
