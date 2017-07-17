Police

Six Nations Police Charge Male With Assault

July 17, 2017 1441 views

On  Saturday,  July  15th,  2017,  at  11:30 A.M.,  Six Nations Police were dispatched  to  a report of a male damaging a vehicle at a residence on 4th Line  Road.   The  male was reported to still be in the yard,  shouting and yelling.

Officers  arrived  and observed a male running towards another residence on 4th  Line  Road.   Officers  were able to take control of the male, who was intoxicated  and  combative.   The  suspect kicked and spit at the officers while he was being taken into custody.

Justin Wayne LaForme (27 yrs) of Ohsweken is charged with Mischief, Assault Police,  Uttering  Threats and Causing a Disturbance.  Mr. LaForme was held in custody for a Bail Hearing.

