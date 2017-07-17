Six Nations Police Charge Male With Assault

On Saturday, July 15th, 2017, at 11:30 A.M., Six Nations Police were dispatched to a report of a male damaging a vehicle at a residence on 4th Line Road. The male was reported to still be in the yard, shouting and yelling.

Officers arrived and observed a male running towards another residence on 4th Line Road. Officers were able to take control of the male, who was intoxicated and combative. The suspect kicked and spit at the officers while he was being taken into custody.

Justin Wayne LaForme (27 yrs) of Ohsweken is charged with Mischief, Assault Police, Uttering Threats and Causing a Disturbance. Mr. LaForme was held in custody for a Bail Hearing.

