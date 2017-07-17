Stolen Vehicle Recovered By Six Nations Police

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated a break and enter at an Ann Street, Delhi, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Sunday, July 16, 2017 at approximately 10:53 a.m., police received a report of a break and enter.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and gained entry. Once inside, unknowns removed various electronics and the keys to a 2014 Ford Escape.

Unknowns then took the motor vehicle from property which was later recovered by Six Nations Police totally destroyed by fire.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122.

