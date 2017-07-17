Daily
Three Indigenous Groups Boycott Premiers Meeting, Want Full Inclusion At Tables

July 17, 2017 44 views

National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) President Natan Obed and President Clément Chartier of the Métis Nation of Canada (MNC) held a press conference today in a show of unity over their concerns regarding the full and effective participation of Indigenous peoples in intergovernmental forums, including the Council of the Federation meeting taking place July 18 – 19 in Edmonton, AB. The leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations chose not to attend the meeting because of the regressive moves by some members of the Council of the Federation to minimize and marginalize participation of Indigenous leaders.

