The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has a new leader, Arlen Dumas

Dumas said in a statement “I am honoured to be so strongly supported by my colleagues along with my community members, family and friends.”

Arlen Dumas defeated four other candidates for the top job taking the spot on the first ballot with 33 our of 54 votes Wednesday. Running against him were Craig Blacksmith of Dakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate, David Kobliski of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, Sharon Mason of Wasagamack First Nation, and Garry McLean of Lake Manitoba Treaty 2 First Nation.

The chiefs represent over 150,000 people.

Normally, the election is a process that takes two or three ballots.

Dumas was chief of the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in 2008. He has worked with the AMC as a member of the executive on finance, self-government and treaty committees. the final count was: Arlen Dumas: 33, Sharon Mason: 8, Garry McLean: 6, Craig Blacksmith: 4 and David Kobliski: 3

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde congratulated the new Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Arlen Dumas, on being elected today by the Chiefs of Manitoba in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

“On behalf of the AFN and my colleagues on the AFN Executive Committee I extend sincere congratulations to Arlen Dumas on assuming the new position as Grand Chief,” said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. “The Manitoba Chiefs are always doing tremendous work in creating solutions and new strategies for our people. I know that Grand Chief Arlen Dumas will continue this proud tradition. I look forward to his leadership and the contributions he will make to the First Nations people of Manitoba. I also hold up all those individuals who put their names forward in the best interests of standing up and speaking out for all our citizens and for the future of our children.”

“I want to thank former AMC Grand Chief Nepinak for all his work and his strong stand for our rights and our Treaties. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” added AFN National Chief Bellegarde.