Border crossing marks 90 years of protecting right to cross

July 19, 2017 13 views
Dancing through the border at the 90th annual Border Crossing Celebrations. (Photo by Chris Pimenetel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer Whether you danced, walked or rode your way across the Canada-US border Saturday the Indian Defense League of America (IDLA) marked 90 years of fighting for indigenous corger cross rights. The 90th Annual Free Border Crossing Celebration presented by the Indian Defense League of America (IDLA) is a time to remind people that First Nation people have the right to cross the border freely. But for those who participated like Bryan Issac Melvin this parade and event is very personal. “I’m so moved by helping and doing this for the 54th year and the best part is seeing the old people here and to have my niece here warms my heart.” said Melvin. He walked side by side with his niece, Sue Melvin Issacs who participated…

