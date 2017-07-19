Local News

California AG launches $13 million suit against GRE alleges violation of state health laws

July 19, 2017 46 views

SACRAMENTO – California’s Attorney General has filed a $ 13 million lawsuit against Grand River Enterprises that claims the company failed to comply with California laws regarding tobacco sales. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra suit claims GRE was illegally selling the product in California. In filing this lawsuit, the Attorney General said in a press statement that he is enforcing the law by continuing to ensure tobacco companies comply with California’s financial and regulatory requirements, protect competition and, most importantly, prevent the sale of cheap, illegal cigarettes in the state. “Protecting Californians, especially youth, from cheap, illegal cigarettes is a public health priority,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Bad actor tobacco companies that don’t follow the law and profit from illegal sales of their addictive product to Californians will be held…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Team Ontario Girl’s Lacrosse celebrate their win over B.C., Monday in the North American Indigenous Games lacrosse action. None of the games are being broadcast live on tv. (CP supplied photo)
Local News

Special coverage: North American Indigenous Games kick off

July 19, 2017 14

Team Ontario Girl’s Lacrosse celebrate their win over B.C., Monday in the North American Indigenous Games…

Read more
Signs outside the Six Nations Elected Band Office.
Local News

Conflict growing, Burtch lands jurisdiction sparks signs, hoe in …

July 19, 2017 33

By Lynda Powless Editor There has been a hoe-in. Signs have gone up…everywhere. In front of the…

Read more