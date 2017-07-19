California AG launches $13 million suit against GRE alleges violation of state health laws

SACRAMENTO – California’s Attorney General has filed a $ 13 million lawsuit against Grand River Enterprises that claims the company failed to comply with California laws regarding tobacco sales. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra suit claims GRE was illegally selling the product in California. In filing this lawsuit, the Attorney General said in a press statement that he is enforcing the law by continuing to ensure tobacco companies comply with California’s financial and regulatory requirements, protect competition and, most importantly, prevent the sale of cheap, illegal cigarettes in the state. “Protecting Californians, especially youth, from cheap, illegal cigarettes is a public health priority,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Bad actor tobacco companies that don’t follow the law and profit from illegal sales of their addictive product to Californians will be held…
