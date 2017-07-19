Conflict growing, Burtch lands jurisdiction sparks signs, hoe in …

By Lynda Powless Editor There has been a hoe-in. Signs have gone up…everywhere. In front of the Six Nations Band office, evicting the Elected Band Council. At the opening ceremonies of the Six Nations North American Indigenous Games venue Monday night. And at the site of controversy, the former Burtch Correctional facility site signs went up overnight . All questioning the Six Nations Band Council’s decision to take a local woman to court for allegedly trespassing on Six Nation’s land. The controversy surrounding Kris Hill, a local farmer, farming the Burtch lands under a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) lease is growing. Sunday a group of about 30 people turned out to the fields to begin hoeing in defiance of a court injunction, awarded to the Six Nations Band Council and…
