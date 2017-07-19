Local News

Six Nations Band Council warns non-medical marijuna illegal

July 19, 2017 22 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer With the expected legalization of marijuana coming next year the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is warning community members that the possession and sale of marijuana for non medical purposes is still illegal in Canada. “Until federal legislative amendments have been enacted to legalize and regulate the use and sale of cannabis, Six Nations Elected Council remains of the position that cannabis is a controlled substance. As such, and in the absence of applicable Six Nations laws and regulations, the Elected Council considers cannabis subject to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA).” said Elected Chief Ava Hill in a statement. Six Nations Police raided a store called Medixinal, on 1147 Highway 54, north of Ohsweken on April 18th. Police Chief Lickers said in an earlier…

