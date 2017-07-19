Local News

Six Nations Elected Chief says MMIWG based “on colonial values” Commissioners need to resign

July 19, 2017 20 views

by Chris Pimentel Writer Late last Friday afternoon, the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) joined numerous organizations calling for the resignation of commissioners on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Commission. “The current inquiry is based on colonial values and processes. It must be built on the strengths and resiliencies of Indigenous culture, values, ceremonies and medicines,” said Elected Chief Ava Hill. In the press release, Elected Chief Hill said that the Six Nations community wants answers with regards to MMIWG. She said on May 15th, an open letter was sent to Chief Commissioner Buller outlining concerns about the process. She said the SNEC held a private meeting July 11th with Six Nations MMIWG families. Hill said they then had a second private meeting with the Inquiry…

