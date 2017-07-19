Six Nations paramedic dragged

Local News

Six Nations Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a paramedic was dragged by a vehicle evading police. Police responded to a Six Nations Ambulance service request for assistance  Sunday,(July  16), at about 4:00 a.m. after finding  an  unconscious male in an SUV, near the Six Nations Library. Prior  to  police arriving, paramedics found a beige SUV in the library parking lot. An  unconscious  man was in  the  driver’s  seat.  As paramedics  attended  him he regained consciousness, put the vehicle  in gear and sped away striking the ambulance.  A paramedic  who  had been standing at the SUV’s open driver’s door was  caught  on the door and dragged a short distance before being able to jump to safety.The  suspect  drove  over  the  library lawn  northbound onto Chiefswood Road.  A southbound police…

