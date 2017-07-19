Six Nations paramedic dragged

Six Nations Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a paramedic was dragged by a vehicle evading police. Police responded to a Six Nations Ambulance service request for assistance Sunday,(July 16), at about 4:00 a.m. after finding an unconscious male in an SUV, near the Six Nations Library. Prior to police arriving, paramedics found a beige SUV in the library parking lot. An unconscious man was in the driver’s seat. As paramedics attended him he regained consciousness, put the vehicle in gear and sped away striking the ambulance. A paramedic who had been standing at the SUV’s open driver’s door was caught on the door and dragged a short distance before being able to jump to safety.The suspect drove over the library lawn northbound onto Chiefswood Road. A southbound police…
©2015-2017 Turtle Island News | Turtle Island News is published weekly on the Six Nations Grand River Territory. It is a politically independent newspaper that is wholly owned and operated by aboriginal people. No portion of the newspaper, including advertisements, pictures or editorial content may be reproduced without permission. Turtle Island News is a member of: Canadian Journalists Association, Native American Journalists Association, International Committee to Protect Journalists Worldwide