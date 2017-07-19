Special coverage: North American Indigenous Games kick off

Team Ontario Girl’s Lacrosse celebrate their win over B.C., Monday in the North American Indigenous Games lacrosse action. None of the games are being broadcast live on tv. (CP supplied photo)…
©2015-2017 Turtle Island News | Turtle Island News is published weekly on the Six Nations Grand River Territory. It is a politically independent newspaper that is wholly owned and operated by aboriginal people. No portion of the newspaper, including advertisements, pictures or editorial content may be reproduced without permission. Turtle Island News is a member of: Canadian Journalists Association, Native American Journalists Association, International Committee to Protect Journalists Worldwide