Two women charged, one with murder, in disappearance of Douglas Hill

July 19, 2017 18 views
Douglas Hill

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER –  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police   have charged a second woman in the  disappearance of  Douglas Hill who has been missing  since June. Police charged Holly Martin, 35, of Brantford  with accessory after the fact to murder Wednesday (July 12). Police  have also charged a 17 year old woman with second degree murder. Both women will appear in Brantford at a later date. Police have been unable to locate Hill  but said the charges are a result of  information received during their investigation. “As a result of investigation, information has caused investigators to classify this as a homicide.,” a press statement said. “Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation.  I am urging…

