Two women charged, one with murder, in disappearance of Douglas Hill

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police have charged a second woman in the disappearance of Douglas Hill who has been missing since June. Police charged Holly Martin, 35, of Brantford with accessory after the fact to murder Wednesday (July 12). Police have also charged a 17 year old woman with second degree murder. Both women will appear in Brantford at a later date. Police have been unable to locate Hill but said the charges are a result of information received during their investigation. “As a result of investigation, information has caused investigators to classify this as a homicide.,” a press statement said. “Investigators continue to receive calls from community residents that are assisting with this ongoing investigation. I am urging…



