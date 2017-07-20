Police Search For Robbery Suspect

On July 19, 2017 at around 7:30 p.m. a male suspect enters a business on King George Road. The male selects a pair of head phones and conceals them down his pants. The suspect then attends customer service and asks that a cab be contacted for him. The suspect waits a few minutes and then selects a 40 inch Television in a box and places this inside a grocery cart. The suspect then exits the store without any attempt to pay for the merchandise. The suspect then attends at the side of the building and places the boxed television on the ground and leaves it unattended for a short time. A citizen (55 year old male)who had been driving by observes the boxed television sitting unattended and stops and picks up the boxed television and places it in his car. The suspect runs back to this location and confronts the citizen. A confrontation ensues where the two engage in pushing each other and the suspect knocks a cell phone out of the hand of the citizen. The suspect picks up the citizens cell phone and tells the citizen that he will keep the phone unless he gives him the television. A verbal argument continued where the suspect then showed him a handgun that he had on his hip in a holster. The citizen gave the television to the suspect and the citizen was given his cellular telephone back. The suspect was last seen travelling on foot southbound on the walking path behind Zehrs. Community Patrol Officers and BPS K9 searched the area and observed a cab pull up to an address on Barbara Street. One of the Officers approached a resident who was out front speaking with the cab driver. The Officer learned that the suspect had attended a home on Barbara and asked the homeowner to telephone a cab for him and then hid in the backyard waiting for the cab to arrive. Officers directed the cab to leave and the homeowner to attend in the home. Officers searched the rear yard for the suspect however he had already fled the yard. Officers located the stolen television, head set and an imitation handgun (pellet gun). The suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as; white male, pale skin, in his 20’s or 30’s, dirty blond to brown hair wearing khaki pants and black shoes and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this offence is encouraged to contact the Detective Andy Balog of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-001 ext 2266

