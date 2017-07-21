Calgary pair charged after wild police chase across several jurisdictions

CALGARY- Charges have been laid against a man and a woman in a wild chase involving police from six different jurisdictions.

It began Thursday morning in Bragg Creek, Alta., with a gas-and-dash involving a truck that had been reported stolen.

A short time later, RCMP received a complaint from a farmer complaining the same vehicle was in his pasture chasing cows.

The truck fled onto the Tsuu T’ina First Nation, and then headed toward Calgary where another truck was stolen from a dealership as it was being off-loaded from a semi.

The thieves split up into the two stolen vehicles with Calgary police following them with the assistance of the police helicopter.

A police car was put into the path of the two trucks but one of them drove into the police vehicle, then the driver leaped out and got into the other truck.

It eventually lost a front tire and was being driven on the rim, sometimes into oncoming traffic.

It ended up at the Cross Iron shopping mall on Calgary’s north end, where police converged on the vehicle.

Shaylene Mccauley, 18, and Kacy Savoi, 30, both of Calgary, are charged with flight from police, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

