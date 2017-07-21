Governor General-Designate must reaffirm Treaty Relationship: FSIN Chief says

Treaty 6 Territory, Saskatoon, SK — The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Executive calls on Canada’s next Governor General to reaffirm the Treaty relationship between First Nations and the Crown.

Last week Julie Payette, a 53-year-old former astronaut from Montreal, was designated as Canada’s next Governor General, a position appointed by the Queen on advice of the Prime Minister.

“We at the FSIN want to congratulate Julie Payette for her appointment to this important symbolic position as representative of the Crown in Canada,” said FSIN

First Nations people have a relationship with the Crown that predates Canada’s political existence.

“It was with the Crown that we our ancestors signed Treaty. As Governor General, it is vital that Payette reaffirms this Treaty relationship with First Nations people in order to maintain the honour of the Crown,” said Cameron. “We must impress on the Governor General-designate the importance of the Treaty relationship and the paramount need to meet with Chiefs in these territories.”

The FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. The Federation is committed to honouring the spirit and intent of the Treaties, as well as the promotion, protection and implementation of the Treaty promises that were made more than a century ago.

