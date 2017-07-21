Police

Ohsweken Man Caught Urinating In Public

July 21, 2017 87 views

On Thursday July 19, 2017 a B.E.A.T Unit Officer while on routine patrol observed a male urinating at the side of a building on Queen Street. The male, a 21 year old Ohsweken man was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for Urinating on a Public Building.

The Brantford Police Service Better Enforcement Action Team (or B.E.A.T. Unit) is a section of the service which focuses primarily on community based policing within the downtown area of Brantford Aside from regular patrols and community contacts, the B.E.A.T. Unit engages in several special projects on a regular basis to address concerns raised by residents and business owners in the downtown area. The B.E.A.T. Unit is committed to ensuring the downtown continues to be an excellent, desirable and safe place to live and visit.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

OPP CHARGE DRIVER WHO DROVE WRONG WAY ON HIGHWAY #403

July 21, 2017 47

(COUNTY of BRANT, ON) – Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were…

Read more
Police

Police Search For Robbery Suspect

July 20, 2017 122

On July 19, 2017 at around 7:30 p.m. a male suspect enters a business on King…

Read more

Leave a Reply