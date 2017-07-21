Ohsweken Man Caught Urinating In Public

On Thursday July 19, 2017 a B.E.A.T Unit Officer while on routine patrol observed a male urinating at the side of a building on Queen Street. The male, a 21 year old Ohsweken man was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for Urinating on a Public Building.

The Brantford Police Service Better Enforcement Action Team (or B.E.A.T. Unit) is a section of the service which focuses primarily on community based policing within the downtown area of Brantford Aside from regular patrols and community contacts, the B.E.A.T. Unit engages in several special projects on a regular basis to address concerns raised by residents and business owners in the downtown area. The B.E.A.T. Unit is committed to ensuring the downtown continues to be an excellent, desirable and safe place to live and visit.

